CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, energy sector drags

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday, with the energy group weighing after oil hit 2003 lows while Canadian Oil Sands surged on Suncor Energy Inc's revised bid.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.79 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,027.67 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36