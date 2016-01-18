版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, energy sector drags

TORONTO Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday, with the energy group weighing after oil hit 2003 lows while Canadian Oil Sands surged on Suncor Energy Inc's revised bid.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.79 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,027.67 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

