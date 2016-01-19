CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as China's data supports sentiment

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after China's GDP data boosted sentiment for global markets, including gains for energy stocks as Brent crude oil prices rallied after data showed Chinese oil demand likely hit a record high in 2015.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 147.68 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,089.85, shortly after the open.
All 10 of the index's main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.