CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to fresh 2-1/2-year low as oil rout deepens

TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2-year low as a deepening oil rout weighed on the commodity-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 174.01 points, or 1.45 percent, at 11,828.23, shortly after the open. It included a larger 3.0 percent drop in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)