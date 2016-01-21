版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower crude oil prices weigh

TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as depressed crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.81 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11,834.30, shortly after the open after briefly trading in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

