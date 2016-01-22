CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil rallies, risk appetite improves

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Friday as the rally in crude oil prices supported the resource-linked market, while rising expectations of monetary easing by central banks in Europe and Japan supported risk appetite.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 250.26 points, or 2.08 percent, at 12,286.12, shortly after the open. It included a 5.4 percent jump in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36