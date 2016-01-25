版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 25日 星期一 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with crude oil prices, energy down 2.4 percent

TORONTO Jan 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.00 points, or 0.60 percent, at 12,315.58, shortly after the open. It included a 2.4 percent loss for energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

