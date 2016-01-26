版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 22:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares gain with oil price rise

TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with hopes for a deal to tackle an oil supply glut boosting crude prices and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.09 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,235.25 shortly after the open. All 10 main groups were higher, with energy up 2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

