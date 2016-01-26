CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares gain with oil price rise

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with hopes for a deal to tackle an oil supply glut boosting crude prices and energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.09 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,235.25 shortly after the open. All 10 main groups were higher, with energy up 2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
