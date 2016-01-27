CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks, Rogers weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while Rogers Communications Inc retreated after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.29 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,296.03, shortly after the open. It included a 1.9 percent loss for the telecoms sector. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36