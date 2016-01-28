版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 28日 星期四 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices support energy stocks

TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as a rally in crude oil prices supported energy and financial sector stocks, offsetting weaker mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 127.34 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,505.11, shortly after the open. It included a 4.8 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

