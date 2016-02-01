CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil prices drop, China's data weighs

TORONTO Feb 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weak data from China and a drop in crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 162.84 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,659.29 shortly after the open. It included a 2.9 percent drop for energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)