2016年 2月 2日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower crude oil prices weigh on energy, financials

TORONTO Feb 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market for a second straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 175.70 points, or 1.39 percent, at 12,498.67, shortly after the open. All 10 of the index's main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

