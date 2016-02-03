CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices, Rona takeover support

TORONTO Feb 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as a bounce in crude oil prices helped support the resource-linked market, while Rona Inc surged nearly 100 percent after its takeover by U.S. retailer Lowe's Companies Inc was announced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.89 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,512.15, shortly after the open. It included a 1.4 percent advance for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)