2016年 2月 4日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as commodity prices boost resource stocks

TORONTO Feb 4 Canada's main stock index rose early on Thursday, as energy and gold mining stocks were lifted by higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.71 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,663.73 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

