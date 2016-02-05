CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as resource stocks weigh after jobs report

TORONTO Feb 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, led by declines among mining and energy company stocks as a weak jobs report underlined the economy's struggle to cope with the effects of low oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.84 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,720.66. It is on track for a 0.8 percent weekly loss. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)