版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 8日 星期一 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as broader losses offset gains for gold stocks

TORONTO Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weaker crude oil prices and a broader sell-off in risky assets weighed on energy and financial stocks, overshadowing gains for gold stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.35 points, or 1.00 percent, at 12,636.64, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

