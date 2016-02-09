CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as global slowdown fears weigh on energy, financial stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, including more losses for energy and financial sector stocks, as fears of a sustained global economic slowdown weighed on risk-sensitive assets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 161.16 points, or 1.29 percent, at 12,374.24, shortly after the open. All 10 of the index's main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36