CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as global slowdown fears weigh on energy, financial stocks

TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, including more losses for energy and financial sector stocks, as fears of a sustained global economic slowdown weighed on risk-sensitive assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 161.16 points, or 1.29 percent, at 12,374.24, shortly after the open. All 10 of the index's main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

