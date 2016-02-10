版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 10日 星期三 22:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financial stocks rebound

TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, clawing back some losses at the start of the week, including gains for beaten up financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.12 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,347.77, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

