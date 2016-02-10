CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financial stocks rebound

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, clawing back some losses at the start of the week, including gains for beaten up financial stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.12 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,347.77, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.