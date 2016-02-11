CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat, gold miners gain

TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index fell to a three-week low in early trade on Thursday, as investors broadly retreated from global stocks amid fears of financial instability while gold miners gained as bullion hit a one-year high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.50 points, or 0.86 percent, at 12,081.22 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)