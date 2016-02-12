版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials as oil prices rally

TORONTO Feb 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as crude oil prices rallied and after U.S. retail sales data provided encouragement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 149.89 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,237.26, shortly after the open.

It included a 3.6 percent gain for energy stocks, while financial sector stocks rose 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

