CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials as oil prices rally

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Feb 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as crude oil prices rallied and after U.S. retail sales data provided encouragement.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 149.89 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,237.26, shortly after the open.
It included a 3.6 percent gain for energy stocks, while financial sector stocks rose 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36