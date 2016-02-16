版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 16日 星期二 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil price rally supports energy, financial stocks

TORONTO Feb 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, as the rally in crude oil prices supported the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.74 points, or 1.08 percent, at 12,514.98, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐