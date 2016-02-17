CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, Bombardier surges after Air Canada deal

TORONTO Feb 17 Canada's main stock index rose early on Wednesday, helped by strength in banking stocks and a surge in shares of Bombardier Inc after the planemaker signed a deal to sell commercial jets to Air Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.19 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,640.17 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)