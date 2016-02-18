版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh 6 week high as oil rally supports energy

TORONTO Feb 18 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a fresh six-week high as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials and consumer discretionary stocks also firmed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.24 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,899.40, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

