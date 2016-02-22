版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 22日 星期一 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallies

TORONTO Feb 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by energy and financial sector stocks after U.S. crude oil prices rallied more than six percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.32 points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,920.72, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

