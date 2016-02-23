版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 23日 星期二 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as broader gains offset weaker energy stocks

TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold stocks and for one of its largest banks after reporting earnings, while energy stocks dragged as crude oil prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.18 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,897.81, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

