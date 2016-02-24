版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 24日 星期三 22:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh, Royal Bank of Canada drops 4 pct

TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financials fell after one of the country's largest banks reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 162.29 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,601.15, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐