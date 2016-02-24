CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh, Royal Bank of Canada drops 4 pct

TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financials fell after one of the country's largest banks reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 162.29 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,601.15, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)