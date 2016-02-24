CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh, Royal Bank of Canada drops 4 pct

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financials fell after one of the country's largest banks reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 162.29 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,601.15, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.