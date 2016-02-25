CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as losses for energy stocks offset gains for financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock dipped slightly on Thursday as lower crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financial stocks firmed after the release of quarterly earnings by two major banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.40 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,734.87, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36