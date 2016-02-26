版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallies

TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financial sector stocks as U.S. crude oil prices rallied nearly 4 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.56 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,834.16, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's ten main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

