CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher crude oil prices support energy stocks

TORONTO Feb 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher crude oil prices supported energy stocks and after China eased monetary policy in an attempt to spur growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.45 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,824.24, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

