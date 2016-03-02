CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by materials and financial sector stocks

TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by gains for materials, health care and financial sector stocks, while lower oil prices held back energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,008.43, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)