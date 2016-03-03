CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks despite lower oil prices

TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a fresh two-month high as energy and mining stocks advanced despite lower crude oil prices, while financial sector stocks also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.13 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,043.06, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)