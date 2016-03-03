版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks despite lower oil prices

TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a fresh two-month high as energy and mining stocks advanced despite lower crude oil prices, while financial sector stocks also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.13 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,043.06, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐