CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and mining stocks

TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by gains for energy and mining stocks as crude oil prices rose and after data showed a stronger than expected U.S. jobs gain and higher Canadian exports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.41 points, or 0.77 percent, at 13,224.06, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)