CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as miners gain, energy stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Monday, weighed down by energy companies as crude oil prices slipped but buoyed by gains for miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.89 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,515.11 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36