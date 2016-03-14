版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as miners gain, energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Monday, weighed down by energy companies as crude oil prices slipped but buoyed by gains for miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.89 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,515.11 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

