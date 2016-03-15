CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower commodity prices weigh

TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with losses broad-based as weaker commodity prices weighed on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.81 points, or 0.78 percent, at 13,372.73, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)