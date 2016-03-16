版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks as oil rallies

TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices rose, while the financials group also firmed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.15 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,422.46, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐