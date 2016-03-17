版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices support energy stocks

TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher crude oil prices supported energy stocks, while the materials group also advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.44 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,514.57, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

