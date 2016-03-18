版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as dip in financials offsets gains for energy stocks

TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks dipped, offsetting gains for the energy group after the rally in crude oil prices was extended.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.47 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,593.83, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐