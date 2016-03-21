CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and healthcare

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by heavyweight financial sector stocks, while healthcare also advanced after a leading drugmaker said its chief executive officer would step down.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.40 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,554.47, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.