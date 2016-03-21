版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 21日 星期一 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and healthcare

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by heavyweight financial sector stocks, while healthcare also advanced after a leading drugmaker said its chief executive officer would step down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.40 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,554.47, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐