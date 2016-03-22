版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls after Brussels blasts, gold miners gain

TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday after deadly blasts in Brussels dampened investor sentiment and prompted a flight towards safe-haven assets such as gold, helping boost shares of gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.27 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,511.82 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐