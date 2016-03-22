CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls after Brussels blasts, gold miners gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday after deadly blasts in Brussels dampened investor sentiment and prompted a flight towards safe-haven assets such as gold, helping boost shares of gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.27 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,511.82 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36