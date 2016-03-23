CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower commodity prices weigh on resource stocks

TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining stocks,

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.11 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,455.38, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)