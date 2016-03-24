版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to a 2-week low as lower oil prices weigh

TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a two-week low, with losses broad based as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-linked index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.88 points, or 0.90 percent, at 13,258.60, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

