CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, dragged by energy and mining stocks

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while mining stocks also declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.89 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,318.22, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

