CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as drop in oil prices weighs

TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with losses broad-based as a drop in oil prices weighed on the resource-linked index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.92 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,296.27, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)