版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to a 1-week high as oil rallies

TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a one-week high as higher crude oil prices supported energy stocks, while financial and industrial shares also advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.64 points, or 0.56 percent, at 13,500.87, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐