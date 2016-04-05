CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials retreat after weak domestic data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, including slippage in financial sector stocks as risk appetite worsened and weak Canadian trade data dampened optimism that the economy was gaining momentum at the start of the year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,282.21, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36