版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials retreat after weak domestic data

TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, including slippage in financial sector stocks as risk appetite worsened and weak Canadian trade data dampened optimism that the economy was gaining momentum at the start of the year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,282.21, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐