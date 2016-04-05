CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials retreat after weak domestic data

TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, including slippage in financial sector stocks as risk appetite worsened and weak Canadian trade data dampened optimism that the economy was gaining momentum at the start of the year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,282.21, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)