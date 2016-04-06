版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials and materials stocks lose ground

TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as financials and materials stocks declined, while higher oil prices helped support energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,284.81, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

