CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials and materials stocks lose ground

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials and railway stocks slide
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as financials and materials stocks declined, while higher oil prices helped support energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,284.81, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported the shares of energy and gold mining companies.