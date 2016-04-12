CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy and financial stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and gold miners
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported the shares of energy and gold mining companies.
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by financial and energy stocks as the price of oil hit a 2016 high.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.00 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,460.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.