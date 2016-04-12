CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy and financial stocks

TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by financial and energy stocks as the price of oil hit a 2016 high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.00 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,460.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)