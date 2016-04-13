CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to a near 4-week high, led by financials and energy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a near four-week high, led by financial and energy stocks as surprisingly upbeat trade data from China supported sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.17 points, or 0.56 percent, at 13,657.59, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
