版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 21:48 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices support energy stocks

TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Friday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while the shares of a major healthcare stock also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,882.56, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

