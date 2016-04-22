CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices support energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Friday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while the shares of a major healthcare stock also rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,882.56, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36