CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil supports energy stocks

TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, offsetting losses for technology stocks after worse-than expected results from two high profile U.S. companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,834.96, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)