版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financial and energy stocks retreat

TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as financial and energy stocks declined, while the shares of Bombardier Inc rose after the company won a multibillion dollar order for its CSeries passenger jets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.04 points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,804.62, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐