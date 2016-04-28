CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financial and energy stocks retreat

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as financial and energy stocks declined, while the shares of Bombardier Inc rose after the company won a multibillion dollar order for its CSeries passenger jets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.04 points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,804.62, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.